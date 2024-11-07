Illinois State visits North Dakota State following White’s 22-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (0-1) at North Dakota State Bison (1-0) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (0-1) at North Dakota State Bison (1-0)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Illinois State after Jacari White scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 96-59 win over the Jamestown Jimmies.

North Dakota State went 15-17 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Bison averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

Illinois State went 15-17 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Redbirds averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.