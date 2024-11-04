Illinois State tips off season at home against UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks at Illinois State Redbirds Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -13; over/under is…

UT Martin Skyhawks at Illinois State Redbirds

Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -13; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State begins the season at home against UT Martin.

Illinois State went 15-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Redbirds gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

UT Martin finished 14-5 in OVC games and 9-7 on the road last season. The Skyhawks averaged 12.9 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

