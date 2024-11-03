Illinois State Redbirds open season at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks

UT Martin Skyhawks at Illinois State Redbirds Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -12.5; over/under is…

UT Martin Skyhawks at Illinois State Redbirds

Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -12.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State opens the season at home against UT Martin.

Illinois State went 10-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Redbirds averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 14.7 bench points last season.

UT Martin finished 21-11 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.