Illinois State Redbirds and the UAB Blazers play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

UAB Blazers (3-3) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces UAB at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Redbirds are 3-2 in non-conference play. Illinois State scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Blazers are 3-3 in non-conference play. UAB has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Illinois State averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.4 points for the Redbirds.

Efrem Johnson is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

