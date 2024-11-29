Illinois State Redbirds and the Boise State Broncos square off

Boise State Broncos (6-0) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) Estero, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces…

Boise State Broncos (6-0) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (2-2)

Estero, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Boise State in Estero, Florida.

Illinois State finished 22-12 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Redbirds gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

The Broncos have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Boise State is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.