Illinois State Redbirds and the Boise State Broncos meet

Boise State Broncos (6-0) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) Estero, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays…

Boise State Broncos (6-0) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (2-2)

Estero, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays Boise State in Estero, Florida.

Illinois State went 22-12 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Redbirds shot 44.6% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Broncos have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.