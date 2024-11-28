Illinois squares off against No. 19 Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini…

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays No. 19 Arkansas in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Fighting Illini are 5-1 in non-conference play. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 46.3 boards. Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini with 8.7 rebounds.

The Razorbacks are 5-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Illinois scores 89.0 points, 29.8 more per game than the 59.2 Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Riley is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

Boogie Fland is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.