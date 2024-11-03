Illinois opens season at home against Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -25.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -25.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois begins the season at home against Eastern Illinois.

Illinois finished 29-9 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Illini allowed opponents to score 73.3 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Eastern Illinois went 4-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Panthers shot 42.1% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

