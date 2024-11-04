Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois to open season

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -25.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -25.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois in the season opener.

Illinois went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 29-9 overall. The Fighting Illini averaged 4.4 steals, 3.8 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois went 4-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 8.1 steals, 3.0 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

