Illinois Fighting Illini to host Oakland Golden Grizzlies Wednesday

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)
Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays Oakland.
Illinois went 15-3 at home last season while going 29-9 overall. The Fighting Illini allowed opponents to score 73.3 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.
Oakland finished 18-5 in Horizon League action and 9-7 on the road last season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 6.6 bench points last season.
