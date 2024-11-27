Illinois Fighting Illini square off against the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Arkansas…

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Arkansas and Illinois square off in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Fighting Illini are 5-1 in non-conference play. Illinois is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Razorbacks have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Arkansas ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Illinois scores 89.0 points, 29.8 more per game than the 59.2 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 15.9 percentage points above the 34.4% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Riley is shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Boogie Fland is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals.

