Illinois faces SIU-Edwardsville following Riley’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 3:41 AM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Will Riley scored 31 points in Illinois’ 112-67 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois finished 29-9 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Cougars shot 42.4% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

