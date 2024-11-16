Idaho visits BYU following Baker’s 22-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-2) at BYU Cougars (3-0) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28; over/under is…

Idaho Vandals (1-2) at BYU Cougars (3-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces Idaho after Dawson Baker scored 22 points in BYU’s 99-55 win over the Queens Royals.

BYU went 23-11 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Idaho finished 11-21 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Vandals allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

