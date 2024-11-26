Idaho State wins 97-46 against NAIA-member Embry-Riddle (AZ)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 18 points in Idaho State’s 97-46 win over NAIA-member Embry-Riddle (AZ) on Monday.…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 18 points in Idaho State’s 97-46 win over NAIA-member Embry-Riddle (AZ) on Monday.

Hollenbeck added five rebounds for the Bengals (3-4). Jake O’Neil scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Jackson Greene shot 3 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Christian Wells finished with eight points for the Eagles. Peter Dress added seven points for Embry-Riddle. Jacey Canalin had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

