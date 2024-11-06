Idaho State visits USC for non-conference showdown

Idaho State Bengals (0-1) at USC Trojans (1-0) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC and Idaho State…

Idaho State Bengals (0-1) at USC Trojans (1-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC and Idaho State meet in non-conference action.

USC finished 15-18 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Trojans averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 20.9 bench points last season.

Idaho State went 9-12 in Big Sky play and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Bengals allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shot 48.0% from the field last season.

___

