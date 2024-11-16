Idaho State visits San Diego following Kensie’s 20-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-2) at San Diego Toreros (1-2) San Diego; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1;…

Idaho State Bengals (1-2) at San Diego Toreros (1-2)

San Diego; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Idaho State after Keyon Kensie scored 20 points in San Diego’s 85-76 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

San Diego finished 18-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Toreros averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.3 last season.

Idaho State went 9-12 in Big Sky action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Bengals averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.