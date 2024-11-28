Idaho State faces Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (3-4) vs. Idaho State Bengals (2-4) Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Idaho State…

Vermont Catamounts (3-4) vs. Idaho State Bengals (2-4)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Idaho State square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Bengals are 2-4 in non-conference play. Idaho State is fifth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Kacey Spink leads the Bengals with 7.3 boards.

The Catamounts have a 3-4 record in non-conference play.

Idaho State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Vermont allows. Vermont averages 56.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 68.0 Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Wright is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.5 points for the Bengals.

Anna Olson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Catamounts.

