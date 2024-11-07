Idaho State Bengals travel to take on the USC Trojans

Idaho State Bengals (0-1) at USC Trojans (1-0) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -23.5; over/under…

Idaho State Bengals (0-1) at USC Trojans (1-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -23.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Idaho State.

USC finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Trojans averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 20.9 bench points last season.

Idaho State finished 14-20 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Bengals averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 19.2 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.