Idaho hosts UC Davis following Johnson’s 35-point game

UC Davis Aggies (0-1) at Idaho Vandals (1-0) Moscow; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Idaho after…

UC Davis Aggies (0-1) at Idaho Vandals (1-0)

Moscow; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Idaho after Ty Johnson scored 35 points in UC Davis’ 79-73 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Idaho finished 11-21 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Vandals allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

UC Davis finished 15-7 in Big West games and 8-6 on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point distance last season.

