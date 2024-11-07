Idaho hosts UC Davis following Johnson’s 35-point game

UC Davis Aggies (0-1) at Idaho Vandals (1-0) Moscow; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4; over/under is…

UC Davis Aggies (0-1) at Idaho Vandals (1-0)

Moscow; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on Idaho after Ty Johnson scored 35 points in UC Davis’ 79-73 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Idaho went 11-21 overall last season while going 6-10 at home. The Vandals averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from deep.

UC Davis finished 20-13 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.

