Idaho earns 80-68 win against UC Riverside

MOSCOW, Idah (AP) — Kristian Gonzalez scored 25 points as Idaho beat UC Riverside 80-68 on Saturday night. Gonzalez shot…

MOSCOW, Idah (AP) — Kristian Gonzalez scored 25 points as Idaho beat UC Riverside 80-68 on Saturday night.

Gonzalez shot 8 for 15 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Vandals (3-5). Kolton Mitchell scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Tyler Mrus had 13 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range).

Isaiah Moses led the way for the Highlanders (4-4) with 13 points. Barrington Hargress added 12 points for UC Riverside. Kaleb Smith had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.