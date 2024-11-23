Hyder leads Cal Poly against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 27-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -22.5;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -22.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Jarred Hyder scored 27 points in Cal Poly’s 93-89 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Gaels are 4-0 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-3 on the road. Cal Poly is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Cal Poly averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13.8 points.

Isaac Jessup averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc.

