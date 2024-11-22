Hyder and Cal Poly host Saint Mary’s (CA)

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Jarred Hyder scored 27 points in Cal Poly’s 93-89 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Gaels are 4-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks second in the WCC with 41.2 points per game in the paint led by Andrew McKeever averaging 10.0.

The Mustangs are 1-3 on the road. Cal Poly averages 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Gaels.

Isaac Jessup is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.6 points and 2.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.