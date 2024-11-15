Hutchins-Everett leads James Madison against Towson after 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (2-1) at Towson Tigers (1-2) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits Towson…

James Madison Dukes (2-1) at Towson Tigers (1-2)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits Towson after Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 21 points in James Madison’s 100-52 victory against the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels.

Towson finished 20-14 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

James Madison finished 32-4 overall last season while going 12-2 on the road. The Dukes averaged 83.2 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 17.7 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

