Hurley scores 23, Vermont downs Northeastern 68-64

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 23 points as Vermont beat Northeastern 68-64 on Saturday.

Hurley shot 6 for 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (5-4). Jace Roquemore scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Ileri Ayo-Faleye shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Rashad King led the way for the Huskies (5-3) with 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Northeastern also got nine points and 10 rebounds from Youri Fritz.

Hurley put up 13 points in the first half for Vermont, who led 35-22 at halftime. Vermont used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 47-31 with 12:26 left.

