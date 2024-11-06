Hurley leads Vermont against No. 11 Auburn after 20-point showing

Vermont Catamounts at Auburn Tigers Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits No. 11 Auburn after TJ…

Vermont Catamounts at Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits No. 11 Auburn after TJ Hurley scored 20 points in Vermont’s 67-62 win against the UAB Blazers.

Auburn finished 27-8 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Tigers averaged 83.1 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

Vermont went 18-1 in America East games and 10-4 on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

