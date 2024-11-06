Hunt scores 17, Richmond beats Mount Olive 101-68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt’s 17 points helped Richmond defeat Mount Olive 101-68 on Wednesday night. Hunt added three…

Hunt added three steals for the Spiders (1-0). Dusan Neskovic shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 11 from the line to add 16 points. Collin Tanner went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Lureon Walker led the way for the Trojans with 14 points. Chase Dawson added 12 points for Mount Olive. Redford Dunton also put up seven points.

Richmond took the lead with 10:11 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Hunt led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 52-37 at the break. Richmond pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Mount Olive by 18 points in the final half, as Neskovic led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

