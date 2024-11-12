Hull has breakout game, No. 14 North Carolina women pull away from NC A&T 66-47

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Laila Hull scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half and No. 14 North…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Laila Hull scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half and No. 14 North Carolina pulled away from North Carolina A&T for a 66-47 win on Tuesday night.

The Aggies were tied with the Tar Heels in the second quarter before falling behind 35-21 at halftime. They were within nine midway through the third quarter. It wasn’t until Lanie Grant closed the third with a 3-pointer for a 47-34 lead and a 7-0 surge to start the fourth quarter that the Tar Heels put the game away.

Lexi Donarski added 10 points for North Carolina (3-0), which plays at No. 2 UConn on Friday night. Hull, a freshman who had two points coming in, was 5-of-8 shooting with four 3s.

Paris Locke had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T (0-3). Jordyn Dorsey added 12 points, less than half of her early season average.

The Tar Heels forced 21 turnovers and turned those into 29 points, and contributed to 27 fast-break points. Reniya Kelly had five of UNC’s 15 steals. The Heels also held the Aggies to 2-of-10 shooting behind the arc.

