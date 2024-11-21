Huefner’s 26 lead Sam Houston past Trinity (TX) 105-78

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Huefner scored 26 points as Sam Houston beat Trinity (TX) 105-78 on Thursday night. Huefner…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Huefner scored 26 points as Sam Houston beat Trinity (TX) 105-78 on Thursday night.

Huefner shot 7 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (3-2). Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points, shooting 9 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Kalifa Sakho shot 9 of 11 from the field to finish with 19 points.

Jacob Harvey finished with 15 points for the Tigers. Trinity (TX) also got 14 points and two steals from Rob Conrad.

