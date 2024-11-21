Hubbard leads Mississippi State against SMU after 23-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) at SMU Mustangs (4-1) Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays SMU after…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) at SMU Mustangs (4-1)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays SMU after Josh Hubbard scored 23 points in Mississippi State’s 78-73 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Mustangs are 4-0 on their home court. SMU scores 91.8 points while outscoring opponents by 21.2 points per game.

Mississippi State went 21-14 overall last season while going 2-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 8.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

