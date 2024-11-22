Hubbard leads Mississippi State against SMU after 23-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) at SMU Mustangs (4-1) Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) at SMU Mustangs (4-1)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits SMU after Josh Hubbard scored 23 points in Mississippi State’s 78-73 win against the Utah Utes.

The Mustangs are 4-0 on their home court. SMU ranks seventh in the ACC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 4.3.

Mississippi State went 2-8 on the road and 21-14 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

