Hronsky scores 13 as Duquesne defeats Old Dominion 67-54

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Matus Hronsky’s 13 points off of the bench helped Duquesne to a 67-54 victory over Old Dominion on Tuesday.

Hronsky shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (1-6). Maximus Edwards scored 11 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Halil Barre had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor. The Dukes stopped a six-game slide with the win.

Devin Ceaser led the way for the Monarchs (2-6) with 23 points and three steals.

Duquesne took a 26-19 lead at halftime, with Edwards racking up seven points. Duquesne extended its lead to 36-23 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Hronsky scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

