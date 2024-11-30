Houston faces Pacific

Pacific Tigers (3-4) vs. Houston Cougars (2-5) Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Houston square off…

Pacific Tigers (3-4) vs. Houston Cougars (2-5)

Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Houston square off in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Cougars are 2-5 in non-conference play. Houston is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 63.6 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Houston is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 37.3% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eylia Love is shooting 29.5% and averaging 10.7 points for the Cougars.

Liz Smith is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.