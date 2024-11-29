Houston Christian visits UTSA after Brooks’ 29-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (2-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces UTSA…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (2-3)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces UTSA after Elijah Brooks scored 29 points in Houston Christian’s 74-71 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-1 in home games. UTSA averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies are 0-2 on the road. Houston Christian is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UTSA is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points lower than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (50.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Julian Mackey is averaging 12.4 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

