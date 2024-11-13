Houston Christian visits No. 14 Creighton following Mackey’s 20-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -35.5; over/under…

Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -35.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on No. 14 Creighton after Julian Mackey scored 20 points in Houston Christian’s 90-59 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Creighton finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Bluejays averaged 80.4 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 9.0 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Houston Christian went 1-15 on the road and 6-23 overall last season. The Huskies averaged 5.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

