Houston Christian visits No. 14 Creighton following Kalkbrenner’s 24-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Creighton takes on Houston Christian after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points in Creighton’s 96-70 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Creighton finished 25-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bluejays averaged 80.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Houston Christian went 6-23 overall a season ago while going 1-15 on the road. The Huskies shot 43.3% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

