Houston Christian hosts Rice following Anglin’s 20-point game

Rice Owls (4-1) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-2) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -10; over/under is…

Rice Owls (4-1) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-2)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays Houston Christian after Denver Anglin scored 20 points in Rice’s 83-61 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Houston Christian went 6-23 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 15.3 from deep.

The Owls are 1-0 in road games. Rice ranks sixth in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 2.6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.