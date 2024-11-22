Live Radio
Houston Christian hosts Rice following Anglin’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 3:43 AM

Rice Owls (4-1) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-2)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays Houston Christian after Denver Anglin scored 20 points in Rice’s 83-61 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Houston Christian went 6-23 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 15.3 from deep.

The Owls are 1-0 in road games. Rice ranks sixth in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 2.6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

