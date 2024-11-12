House scores 21 off the bench, Rhode Island knocks off Franklin Pierce 105-73

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jaden House scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Rhode Island past Franklin…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jaden House scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Rhode Island past Franklin Pierce 105-73 on Tuesday night.

House shot 5 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Rams (3-0). Jamarques Lawrence scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Javonte Brown had 16 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Donte Pope led the Ravens in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Franklin Pierce also got 11 points and three steals from Henry White. Ja’Keese Kemp had 10 points and two steals.

Rhode Island extended its lead to 75-55 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

