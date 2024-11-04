Live Radio
House scores 21 as Furman knocks off Columbia International 104-46

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 11:18 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House’s 21 points helped Furman defeat Columbia International 104-46 on Monday night.

House also added three steals for the Paladins. Tommy Humphries scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Tyrese Hughey and Mason Smith both finished with 11, Hughey had 12 rebounds.

Will Kelly led the way for the Rams with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

