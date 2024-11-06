Horton leads Prairie View A&M against DePaul after 28-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits DePaul after Orlando Horton Jr. scored 28 points in Prairie View A&M’s 111-90 win against the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

DePaul finished 3-15 at home last season while going 3-29 overall. The Blue Demons averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from deep.

Prairie View A&M finished 4-15 on the road and 10-21 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

