Holy Cross visits Brown after Green’s 25-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) at Brown Bears (1-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8;…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) at Brown Bears (1-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Brown after Max Green scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 82-75 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Brown finished 5-7 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Bears averaged 6.4 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Holy Cross went 10-23 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Crusaders averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 29.6 in the paint, 7.7 off of turnovers and 4.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.