Holy Cross faces Maine on 4-game win streak

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-2) at Maine Black Bears (2-3) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross seeks…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-2) at Maine Black Bears (2-3)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Maine.

The Black Bears are 1-0 on their home court. Maine ranks sixth in the America East in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Quion Burns leads the Black Bears with 7.6 boards.

The Crusaders are 1-2 on the road. Holy Cross has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Maine is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Black Bears.

Max Green is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Crusaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.