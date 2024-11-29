Holy Cross Crusaders to face Virginia Cavaliers on the road

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -16; over/under…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-2)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -16; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross travels to Virginia for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home. Virginia is second in the ACC in team defense, allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Crusaders have gone 1-3 away from home. Holy Cross is eighth in the Patriot League allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

Virginia averages 61.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 73.9 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 11.2 more points per game (72.9) than Virginia gives up to opponents (61.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 13.3 points.

Joe Nugent averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

