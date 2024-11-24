Holy Cross Crusaders play the Maine Black Bears, seek 5th straight win

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-2) at Maine Black Bears (2-3) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-2) at Maine Black Bears (2-3)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Maine.

The Black Bears have gone 1-0 at home. Maine is fourth in the America East in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Quion Burns leads the Black Bears with 7.6 boards.

The Crusaders have gone 1-2 away from home. Holy Cross averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Maine is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Black Bears.

Max Green is shooting 45.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Crusaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.