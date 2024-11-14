Holy Cross Crusaders and the Sacred Heart Pioneers meet

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2)
Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will play Sacred Heart at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
Holy Cross finished 10-23 overall with a 3-10 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Crusaders averaged 7.7 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 6.4 bench points last season.
Sacred Heart finished 16-16 overall with a 15-13 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Pioneers averaged 8.8 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.