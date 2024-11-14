Holy Cross Crusaders and the Sacred Heart Pioneers meet

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will play Sacred Heart at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Holy Cross finished 10-23 overall with a 3-10 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Crusaders averaged 7.7 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 6.4 bench points last season.

Sacred Heart finished 16-16 overall with a 15-13 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Pioneers averaged 8.8 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

