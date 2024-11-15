Holy Cross Crusaders and the Sacred Heart Pioneers meet

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2)
Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2.5; over/under is 152
BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Sacred Heart in Providence, Rhode Island.
Holy Cross went 10-23 overall with a 3-10 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Crusaders averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 9.5 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.
Sacred Heart finished 16-16 overall with a 15-13 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Pioneers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.