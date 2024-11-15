Holy Cross Crusaders and the Sacred Heart Pioneers meet

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Sacred Heart in Providence, Rhode Island.

Holy Cross went 10-23 overall with a 3-10 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Crusaders averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 9.5 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Sacred Heart finished 16-16 overall with a 15-13 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Pioneers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.