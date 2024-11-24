Live Radio
Holt leads Sacramento State against Cal after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 3:42 AM

Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) at California Golden Bears (4-1)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -16.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Cal after Jacob Holt scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 79-69 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Golden Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Cal scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Sacramento State went 6-15 in Big Sky play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Hornets gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

