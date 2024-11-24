Holt leads Sacramento State against Cal after 20-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) at California Golden Bears (4-1) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears…

Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) at California Golden Bears (4-1)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -16.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Cal after Jacob Holt scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 79-69 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Golden Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Cal scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Sacramento State went 6-15 in Big Sky play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Hornets gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

