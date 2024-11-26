Holloway’s 24 lead Samford past North Dakota State 103-98 in OT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Collin Holloway had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Samford’s 103-98 overtime win over North Dakota…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Collin Holloway had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Samford’s 103-98 overtime win over North Dakota State on Tuesday night.

Holloway scored five points as the Bulldogs outscored the Bison 18-13 in the extra period. Samford’s Hamed Olayinka made a jumper with 10 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 85-all.

Trey Fort shot 8 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 24 points for the Bulldogs (5-2). Rylan Jones went 7 of 12 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.

Jacari White led the way for the Bison (3-4) with 30 points. Luke Kasubke added 21 points for North Dakota State. Jacksen Moni had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

