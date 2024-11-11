Holifield leads Lamar against No. 13 Texas A&M after 20-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -23;…

Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -23; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits No. 13 Texas A&M after Andrew Holifield scored 20 points in Lamar’s 113-42 win over the Paul Quinn Tigers.

Texas A&M finished 21-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Lamar went 5-10 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Cardinals shot 45.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

