Hofstra to visit No. 7 Houston Friday

Hofstra Pride (4-1) at Houston Cougars (2-1)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -27.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston hosts Hofstra.

Houston went 32-5 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

The Pride are 1-1 on the road. Hofstra ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

